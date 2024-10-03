iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.26 and last traded at $69.28. Approximately 133,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 438,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.22.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $224,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,349.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $224,875.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,349.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,072 shares of company stock valued at $372,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,132,000 after buying an additional 121,709 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 152,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

