Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.55 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.87), with a volume of 16002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.88).

Arecor Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £24.81 million, a P/E ratio of -234.64 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.68.

About Arecor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arecor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arecor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.