Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXP remained flat at $14.97 during trading on Thursday. 68,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,442. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.