Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JMM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $6.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.