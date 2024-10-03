Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE JMM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $6.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
