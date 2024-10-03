Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NCA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.09. 44,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,189. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.