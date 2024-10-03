Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NOM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 30,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
