Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

NOM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 30,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

