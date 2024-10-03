Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

NXN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.10. 2,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,331. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

