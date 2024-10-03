Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 98,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,336. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $9.81.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
