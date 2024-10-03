Levi Strauss & Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the blue-jean maker on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th.

Levi Strauss & Co. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of LEVI traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 11,253,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,744. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $655,765. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

