Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of ENX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 20,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $10.14.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
