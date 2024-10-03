Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Pyxis Tankers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 75.2% annually over the last three years.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PXSAP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $25.12. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

