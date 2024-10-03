TrueFi (TRU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $94.77 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $94.77 million and approximately $16.23 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,263,325,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,178,932,619 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,263,325,829.1551602 with 1,178,930,762.3774974 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08254476 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $16,370,622.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

