Park National Corp OH Has $27.38 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $196.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The firm has a market cap of $347.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.61.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Dine Brands’ Transformation Plan: A Recipe for Recovery?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.