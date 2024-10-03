Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $112.80 and last traded at $113.56. Approximately 778,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,770,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.01.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

