Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.69. 6,716,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 37,430,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

