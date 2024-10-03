HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.30 Million

HI (HI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. HI has a market cap of $1.30 million and $301,763.18 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008749 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,810.59 or 0.99951016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047005 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $229,005.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

