United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $132.03 and last traded at $132.15. Approximately 1,014,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,261,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.34.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

The company has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average is $138.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 149,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,345,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.7% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the third quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

