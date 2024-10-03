Aion Price Tops $0.0017 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $889,449.88 and approximately $84.46 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00069699 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00018567 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007224 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,309.23 or 0.39955743 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

