4,212 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,173 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 181.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,582,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,595 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

