Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV opened at $196.74 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $347.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.61.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
