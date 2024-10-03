Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.81 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $17.81 million and $752,391.51 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001996 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004439 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

