Omni Network (OMNI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31.43 Million

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Omni Network token can currently be bought for approximately $8.12 or 0.00013342 BTC on exchanges. Omni Network has a market cap of $111.97 million and approximately $31.43 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Omni Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,794,003 tokens. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,153,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 9.32217281 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $32,787,431.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

