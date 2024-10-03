CyberDragon Gold Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $31,012.37 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/binaryxGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/bnx)[Medium](https://binary-x.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

