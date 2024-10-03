Threshold (T) Price Down 15.2% This Week

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Threshold has a total market cap of $222.37 million and $8.93 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008749 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,810.59 or 0.99951016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00053457 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,959,648,527.790247 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02243967 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $6,901,995.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.