Ignition (FBTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $333,858.47

Ignition (FBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $24.05 million and $333,858.47 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can currently be bought for $60,271.34 or 0.99064678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,495 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,494.9109229. The last known price of Ignition is 60,609.655936 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $506,842.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

