Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $2,359,560.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,359,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $1,060,644.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Brian Millham sold 969 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.63, for a total value of $245,767.47.

On Monday, July 22nd, Brian Millham sold 2,037 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.75, for a total value of $506,703.75.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $280.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,694. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $272.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.75.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. XN LP grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 24.2% in the second quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $119,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $2,178,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

