Carol W. Carpenter Sells 900 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Couchbase Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 515,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,435. The firm has a market cap of $722.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BASE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

