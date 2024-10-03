Insider Selling: Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $10,442.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

MBWM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 32,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.96. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

