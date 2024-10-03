Joseph Sanborn Sells 1,071 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $21,655.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $103,392.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Joseph Sanborn sold 747 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $16,897.14.

EverQuote Price Performance

EverQuote stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.32. 302,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $28.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after purchasing an additional 169,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 199,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in EverQuote by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

