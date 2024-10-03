Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $33,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $31,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $20,330.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Elliot Noss sold 400 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $8,572.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Elliot Noss sold 5,700 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $125,571.00.

TCX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.82. 13,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.85. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $28.66.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 490.14% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its position in Tucows by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,989,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 81.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

