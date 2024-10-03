Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells $227,857.50 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 21,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $227,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,955.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $85,695.61.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 1,650 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $388,968.58.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $221,000.00.

Shares of ALHC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,921. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

