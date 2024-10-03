Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $76,410.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 194,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,787,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Airbnb Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.29. 2,246,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Argus cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.16.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
