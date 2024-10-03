Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $39,862.50 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $39,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,181.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,272. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,528,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $929,695,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Etsy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,964,000 after purchasing an additional 721,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,623,000 after purchasing an additional 734,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

