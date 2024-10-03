Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $92,600.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.17. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.51% and a negative return on equity of 145.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARQT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 531.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 83,452 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 269,904 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

