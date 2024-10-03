Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $291.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.38. The firm has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $204.15 and a 1 year high of $294.18.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

