Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Price Performance
CB stock opened at $291.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.38. The firm has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $204.15 and a 1 year high of $294.18.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.
View Our Latest Report on Chubb
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Dine Brands’ Transformation Plan: A Recipe for Recovery?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.