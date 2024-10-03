McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,109 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 3.5% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 167,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 251,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 125,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $150.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.19. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

