Davis Capital Management Has $117,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Davis Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $207.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $595.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.