Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $249.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.58. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The firm has a market cap of $795.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

