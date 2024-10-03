Emprise Bank Has $421,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Emprise Bank lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Emprise Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 32.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $303.82 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $306.96. The company has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.15.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

