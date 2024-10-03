Emprise Bank Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Emprise Bank raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Emprise Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Emprise Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in PepsiCo by 116.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 617,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,764,000 after purchasing an additional 332,558 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.15. The company has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.