Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $243.74 and last traded at $244.60. Approximately 303,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,280,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $146.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

