Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $401.41 and last traded at $403.25. Approximately 528,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,374,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $405.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.14 and its 200 day moving average is $355.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $408.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

