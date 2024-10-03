First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total value of $85,978,273.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,153,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,249,376,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 355,962 shares of company stock worth $331,267,535 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

LLY stock opened at $891.01 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $897.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $846.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

