BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Sells 323 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 63,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 157.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $64,397,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $571.60 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $577.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $556.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

