Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 15 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 355,962 shares of company stock worth $331,267,535 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

View Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $891.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $846.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $897.24 and a 200-day moving average of $846.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.