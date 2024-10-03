Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,701,000 after buying an additional 106,996 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,350,924,000 after buying an additional 124,571 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,856,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,438,417,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,081,348,000 after buying an additional 237,083 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $243.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.86. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.32.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

