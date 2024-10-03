Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 1.4%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $174.94 and last traded at $173.05. Approximately 3,076,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 31,215,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.69 and a 200 day moving average of $149.13. The stock has a market cap of $795.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,452 shares of company stock worth $51,278,838 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.