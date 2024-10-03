iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.66 and last traded at $102.66, with a volume of 50602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.02.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $392,000.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

