Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 1939572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $32.50 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $3.40 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.266 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.21%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 299,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

