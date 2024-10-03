CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.11 and last traded at $88.11, with a volume of 780191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 401.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,942 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after buying an additional 630,264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 137.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after buying an additional 335,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,261,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,282,000 after buying an additional 284,231 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.